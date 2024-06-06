Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,702,000 after purchasing an additional 726,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,208,000 after buying an additional 316,679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,200. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

