Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $536,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.74. 408,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

