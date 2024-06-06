Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV remained flat at $75.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,973. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

