Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 61,929 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,142.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 232,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NULG stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 118,127 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.