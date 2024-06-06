Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.22. 272,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.