Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,275,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 924,266 shares. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

