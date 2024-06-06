Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.38. 461,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,068. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $352.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

