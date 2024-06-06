Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 1,728 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,266,797. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46. The company has a market cap of $447.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

