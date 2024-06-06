PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Gap Up to $20.65

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $21.35. PetIQ shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 4,074 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PETQ

PetIQ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $643.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.