Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,168,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,047,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

