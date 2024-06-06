PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Insider Buys C$2,775,824.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 317,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,775,824.00.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$420.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.37. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$5.58 and a one year high of C$9.78.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.25 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 14.26%. Analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.1799729 EPS for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.