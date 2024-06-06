Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Director Sells $10,500.00 in Stock

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) Director Scott Honour sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,075,418 shares in the company, valued at $225,837.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pineapple Energy Stock Down 14.8 %

PEGY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,401,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,354,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEGY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.43% of Pineapple Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

