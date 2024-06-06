Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 168,281 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 168,281 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.5 %

SLB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 10,659,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,098,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

