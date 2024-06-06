Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $19.29 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Zscaler worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zscaler by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

