Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $26.69 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $26,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.75.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $161.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $138.90 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.