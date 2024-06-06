Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $24,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 0.6 %

CNC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.