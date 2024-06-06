Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 31,262 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,262 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $27,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $179,305,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,353,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CINF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.62. 425,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,651. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average is $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

