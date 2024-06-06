Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 44,595 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,595 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,455,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,074,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,745,000 after buying an additional 288,587 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.64. 1,406,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,292. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.76 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.