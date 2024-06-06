Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Sells A$14,997,150.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Chambers sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.04 ($8.75), for a total transaction of A$14,997,150.00 ($10,065,201.34).

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41, a current ratio of 16.01 and a quick ratio of 13.98.

About Pinnacle Investment Management Group

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

