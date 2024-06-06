Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 49,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,259. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
