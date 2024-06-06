Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 49,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,259. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

