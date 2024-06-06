Pirate Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81,140.42 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $46.72 million and $81,140.42 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00037815 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

