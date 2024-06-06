Polkadot (DOT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.49 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $7.21 or 0.00010154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $10.49 billion and approximately $149.38 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot Coin Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,437,953,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,898,158 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is forum.polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
