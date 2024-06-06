Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 22,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 33,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.
Ponce Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.
Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.
