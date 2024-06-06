Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 22,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 33,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

