Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Shares Down 3.5%

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $470.00 and last traded at $470.00. 95 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.00.

Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.88.

Pontiac Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $2.55 per share. This is a boost from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

