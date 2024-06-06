Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Raises Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.1455 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Postal Savings Bank of China’s previous dividend of $0.63.
Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of PSTVY opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.43.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
