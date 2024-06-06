PotCoin Market Cap Tops $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $419.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00015584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00119514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008484 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

