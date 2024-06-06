Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading Down 2.3%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 1,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Power Assets Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

