PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 85,000 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,629,490.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $843,285.78.

On Friday, May 24th, Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $103,047.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 391,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

