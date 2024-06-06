Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.59

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.59 and last traded at C$31.44, with a volume of 46017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.33.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.