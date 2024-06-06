Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $208.57 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $11.43 or 0.00016086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $208.57 million and $12.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012148 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,092.72 or 1.00066656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00012597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00111024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.3737523 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $4,619,506.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

