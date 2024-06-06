PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.94

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 23952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $804.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

