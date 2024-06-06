Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.55 and last traded at $58.55. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the third quarter worth $581,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 46,208 shares during the period.

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.