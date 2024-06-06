Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Shares Down 0.7%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.55 and last traded at $58.55. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.