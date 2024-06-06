Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Shares Down 0.7%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.55 and last traded at $58.55. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the third quarter worth $581,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 46,208 shares during the period.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

