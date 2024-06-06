Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 359.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,953 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25,850.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.50. 915,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,921. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.33.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

