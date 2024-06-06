Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.34

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 30222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $707,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

