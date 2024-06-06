Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 157,586 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 849.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,711. The company has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.28.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

