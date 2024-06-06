Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 59,628 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 15,211.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,628 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.8 %

WST stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.20. 340,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,859. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.42 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

