Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.96 and its 200 day moving average is $397.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

