Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,151,519 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8,209.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.23% of Sysco worth $85,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.66. 2,749,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,917. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.