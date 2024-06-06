Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 241,340 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 3,216.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,340 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 1.02% of McGrath RentCorp worth $29,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 61,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,501. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $88.63 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

