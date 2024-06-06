Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 269,359 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12,900.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,359 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 994,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after acquiring an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.50. 10,734,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,740,096. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

