Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 74,975 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1,075.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.45. 2,033,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

