Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,283,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,400,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,432,000 after buying an additional 1,915,699 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,179,000 after buying an additional 853,783 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.58. 4,222,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,465. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

