Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.76% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 29,603.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 504,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

