Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $177.44 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,685 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $177,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.98. 840,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

