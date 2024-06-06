Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $22.98 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1,383.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.52% of Exponent worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after purchasing an additional 408,295 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,813,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 89.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $102.72.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exponent

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $655,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $655,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $2,741,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.