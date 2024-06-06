Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $23.54 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 376.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,091 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,413,000 after buying an additional 74,310 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,123,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $119.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

