Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $27.55 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1,966.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $27,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.99. The stock had a trading volume of 468,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.47 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

