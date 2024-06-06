Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $315.75 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 443.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,108 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of Salesforce worth $315,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 6,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 838,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,531,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,996 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.76. 11,280,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $235.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

