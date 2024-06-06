Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5,858.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 636,013 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $110,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,464. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.25 and its 200-day moving average is $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

