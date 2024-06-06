Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,488 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $468.69. 768,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.11 and its 200-day moving average is $448.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

